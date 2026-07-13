If you're someone who uses a swimming pool on a frequent basis, then you might be making this huge mistake when it comes to hygiene.

Lots of people enjoy swimming for fitness purposes, and to swim in a public pool you (of course) need a swimsuit of some variety.

One thing that's commonly found in the locker rooms of many gyms and public pools is a spinning dryer – the genius invention that dries your swimsuit quick-time so that you don't have to put a sopping wet bikini or trunks in your bag.

The idea is that you then take your swimming gear home to put in the laundry... but it turns out that some folks aren't washing their swimsuits after using them.

Advert

The topic has been debated on Reddit and some people appeared genuinely surprised that you have to wash swimwear.

Lots of people enjoy swimming to stay fit (Getty Stock)

"I never wash my suits," one person admitted (per Metro Online). "I just rinse them out when I shower after a swim, put them in the suit spinner and then hang them to dry when I get home."

Somebody else said: "Rinse it in the shower, toss it in the spinner if your pool has it, and air dry at home. I swim daily, and get about two years out of a suit."

With people frequently putting their dirty swimwear in a spin drier, the phrase 'fifth spinning' has been coined because of the bacteria that's likely to build up in these machines as a result.

Speaking to the Metro, pharmacist Thorrun Govind reminded people that spin driers are not a way to 'sterilise or clean your swimwear'.

People are supposedly using spin driers and not washing their swimwear afterwards (Getty Stock)

She explained: "A swimsuit placed inside may still have traces of chlorine, sweat and skin cells.

"The inside of the dryer could also potentially accumulate bacteria over time if it’s not cleaned and maintained properly, particularly because it’s a damp environment. Bacteria tend to thrive in moisture."

However, Thorrun doesn't say that you should avoid driers completely as it's still important to keep your swimwear dry after using a pool.

"Rinsing your costume after use and letting it dry properly helps keep it fresh and hygienic," she said.

However, if you're not washing your suit after using the drier it can create 'a lovely breeding ground for bacteria' — blergh!

The healthcare expert added that by keeping your swimwear clean and fresh, it'll help the piece of clothing last longer.

Long story short: wash your swimwear, folks.