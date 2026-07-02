Expert issues urgent health warning after man dies taking unapproved weight loss drug 'Reta'

An urgent warning has been issued over unapproved weight loss drugs after a man died using the yet to be approved form of medication.

Weight loss drugs like Wegovy have become increasingly popular in recent years as people take to new ways to shed the pounds.

And while there are many benefits to taking approved weight loss drugs, there's the dark side of the industry in terms of medication that is not approved for consumer use.

Retatrutide - which is manufactured by Eli Lilly - is currently in clinical trials and has not been approved for use.

Advert

The manufacturer says on its website: "Retatrutide is an investigational molecule available only to participants in Lilly's clinical trials, where its safety and efficacy are still being evaluated. It has not been approved by any regulatory agency, and no one should take anything claiming to be retatrutide outside of a Lilly-sponsored clinical trial.

"Illicit retatrutide products may contain unknown ingredients, harmful contaminants and impurities."

A man died after taking the drug (Getty Stock Photo)

The Daily Mail recently reported that a man in his 30s in the UK had died after taking the unapproved drug.

The man suffered complications after taking the drug, according to the report, with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) recording 77 suspected retatrutide side effects in the past year.

However, it should be worth noting that the side effects were not necessarily caused by retatrutide, nor was the death of the British man in his 30s. The data just notes patients reported such while they were taking the weight loss drug.

Naveed Sattar, professor of cardiometabolic medicine at the University of Glasgow, expressed concerns surrounding retatrutide being sold on the black market.

The expert said: "No one in the UK should be on a drug that is not licensed or has not been approved by MHRA.

"People need to be very wary of something that's been sold to them called retatrutide because it is likely not retatrutide.

"They could be injecting into their body any substance that could potentially cause them harm.

The drug is not approved for use (Getty Stock Photo)

"I would urge people not to buy things that are not licensed and not from proper manufacturers. Otherwise, you could be putting yourself into harm's way."

Eli Lilly told the Mail: "Retatrutide is an investigational, once-weekly, triple hormone receptor agonist, which activates the body's receptors for glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP), glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), and glucagon.

"It is an investigational molecule that is legally available only to participants in Lilly's clinical trials. It has not been reviewed or approved by any regulatory agency in the world.

"No one should consider taking anything claiming to be retatrutide outside of a Lilly-sponsored clinical trial. The company continues to warn the public about the potential dangers of fake medicines."

UNILAD has reached out to Eli Lilly for comment.