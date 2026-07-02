Expert issues urgent health warning after man dies taking unapproved weight loss drug 'Reta'
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Expert issues urgent health warning after man dies taking unapproved weight loss drug 'Reta'

The man was in his 30s and lived in the UK

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Topics: Weight loss, Health

Callum Jones
Callum Jones