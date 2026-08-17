Kentucky governor calls out Mitch McConnell after receiving ‘absolutely nothing’ regarding his health
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Kentucky governor calls out Mitch McConnell after receiving ‘absolutely nothing’ regarding his health

Andy Beshear called on Mitch McConnell to publicly demonstrate that he is fit to serve

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

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Topics: Politics, US News

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

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