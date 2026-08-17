Kentucky governor calls out Mitch McConnell after receiving ‘absolutely nothing’ regarding his health

After Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called on Sen. Mitch McConnell to publicly demonstrate that he is fit to serve, suggesting a video or televised appearance as one way to do so, he shared an update.

Beshear said he received no response from McConnell following requests for a health update after calling out his prolonged absence.

“I’ve heard absolutely nothing back from Mitch McConnell,” he said on Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan.

McConnell, 84, suffered a fall and was hospitalized on June 14. After seeking treatment, the Kentucky senator revealed in a statement that he had also developed a case of mild pneumonia.

Advert

“My doctors have confirmed that I didn't break any bones or suffer a concussion," McConnell said in a statement. “I didn't have a heart attack or a stroke. I don't have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital.”

Following his discharge, McConnell shared: “Earlier today, I was discharged from the rehabilitation center to continue my recovery at home.

Andy Beshear has called out McConnell again (KC McGinnis/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“Elaine and I are grateful for the many well wishes and support from friends, colleagues, and Kentuckians, and for the attentive care I received from excellent doctors, nurses, therapists, and hospital staff.

“On the advice of my doctors, I'll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period, and I'll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business.”

The statement did not include a specific date for his return.

Beshear sent a letter on July 8 requesting details on McConnell’s health, writing: “Kentuckians have grown increasingly concerned about the current state of your health and wellbeing, and ability to hold office in the United States Senate.”

In a follow-up letter sent later that same month, the governor urged McConnell to, ‘directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky and provide proof of your capacity to serve, or resign.’

During an appearance on the CBS news show on Sunday, Beshear repeated his calls for McConnell to make a public appearance to prove he is fit to serve.

“All he needs to do is call into this show for two minutes, or Fox News for two minutes, or do a video for two minutes to the people he's supposed to serve," Beshear said Sunday.

He added: “But you know what? He absolutely refuses to do it.”

“I do hope that he is getting better,” Beshear said on Face the Nation, adding that he has known McConnell his entire life.

Mitch McConnel)

Beshear also took aim at Senate Majority Leader John Thune for relying on McConnell’s staff rather than determining whether the Senate seat was officially vacant, which could lead to a special election.

“As the leader of the Senate, you've got a duty to make sure all of your senators have the capacity to serve, and what is he saying?” Beshear said on the CBS show. “Not my job.”

In a statement released on July 27, McConnell confirmed he would have to skip the annual Fancy Farm Picnic in Kentucky .

“There’s no place I’d rather be on the first Saturday in August than with the good people of western Kentucky, feasting on pork and mutton.

“I hate that I’ll miss the fun this year. As always, I appreciate all of your continued well wishes, and I’m looking forward to getting back to the Senate and to Kentucky soon," he continued, before going on to share a further health update.

“I’m still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors’ orders."

The statement was also accompanied by a fresh picture of himself smiling in a hospital bed, with his wife, Elaine Chao, beside him.