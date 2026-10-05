Man's friend twisted his nipple as a joke – and it led to a breast cancer diagnosis
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Man's friend twisted his nipple as a joke – and it led to a breast cancer diagnosis

Robert Pfleghardt only discovered he had a cancerous tumor growing thanks to a friend giving him a nasty nipple twist during a boys' trip

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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