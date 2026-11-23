A 24-year-old student who flew to Turkey to celebrate graduating from medical school never made it back home.

In June 2025, Bérengère Deveaux-Cattino went to Turkey with some close friends on vacation. As they came to the end of their trip, they decided to spend some time in Istanbul – a city Bérengère has apparently always wanted to visit.

On the day of their arrival, the group went sightseeing, ate street food, and then had a proper meal of a chicken casserole followed by Turkish tea and baklava, per an in-depth CBC investigation. Then, the next morning, they woke up feeling very unwell.

Ultimately, Bérengère and her friend Laurie ended up being hospitalized. Bérengère's condition only worsened, so much so that Laurie was told to contact her friend's loved ones back home in Montreal, Canada.

Advert

Speaking to CBC, Éléonore Deveaux-Cattino, Bérengère's sister, remembered getting the call.

Bérengère Deveaux-Cattino was just 24 years old when she died (@cbcfifth/YouTube)

"I thought: 'This isn't normal. Something's off. This is going to be bad news,'" she shared.

"[Laurie] says, 'Élo, we're in the hospital in Istanbul, and things aren't going well. I've been told to contact the family.'"

Tragically, Bérengère went on to succumb to her illness.

Fast forward to December 2025 and Turkish investigators concluded that the 24-year-old graduate had died from 'food poisoning'. Her family were unconvinced however, and handed the report to the Quebec coroner's office.

"The coroner here ran some tests, and she couldn't confirm that food poisoning was the cause of death because, usually, there are signs of intestinal irritation," Éléonore said. "There were none in my sister's case."

Another Quebec pathologist questioned the findings too, telling CBC: "Two young, healthy women who end up in the hospital with food poisoning — OK, I'll buy that. But to die of it so quickly, without any signs of bloody diarrhea or other complications, that doesn't make any sense."

Éléonore Deveaux-Cattino, Bérengère's sister, doesn't want her sibling to be forgotten (@cbcfifth/YouTube)

A new theory about Bérengère's cause of death

It has since been suggested that Bérengère died after being exposed to aluminum phosphide, which is a highly toxic substance that's used as a fumigant and pesticide.

It is legal only for restricted, licensed agricultural use in Turkey, but questions have been raised that it may have been used in the hotel room Bérengère had stayed at in Istanbul.

According to CBC, there have been 30 cases of phosphine poisoning in Istanbul since 2023. In most cases, food poisoning was initially blamed for making them sick, the news outlet adds.

The Böcek family

In one instance, a family-of-four, the Böceks, became violently ill and died within three days of their trip to Istanbul in November 2025. The youngest was just three years old.

Investigators first believed it was food poisoning, but they went on to find that aluminum phosphide likely played a part.

In June 2026, the owners of the extermination company received 18-year prison sentences, while the hotel owner and employees received sentences of 12 to 13 years.

Watch CBC's documentary here:

During the investigations into Bérengère's death, her body was repatriated to Canada and was buried without confirmation of her cause of death.

But her sister is determined to make sure her sibling won't be forgotten.

She said: "My sister is younger than me. I'd never imagined a life without her. We used to be two against the world... now I'm all alone.

"But I'm stubborn. And since she can no longer speak, I'll speak for her. I'll never let her go."

After CBC published its story on Bérengère's death, Turkish consular officials contacted the outlet and confirmed that the investigation into the 24-year-old's death remains open.