American cruise passengers heading to Mexico are being warned to prepare for additional checks under a new legislation.

The new rules require adults traveling to the North American hotspot with children to provide documents to prove their relationship to the minors when accessing tourism services in Mexico. If not, they could face being denied of service at hotels, resorts and tours, as per the Royal Caribbean blog, which is not affiliated with Royal Caribbean.

As per the post, the documentation required includes proof of parentage, legal guardianship, or custody.

The measure came into effect on Nov. 14, 2026, after the Mexican Senate unanimously approved an amendment to the General Tourism Law, to crackdown on the sexual exploitation of children, Mexico News Daily reported.

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The Senate said the country is 'is the second-largest destination for the sexual exploitation of children and adolescents'.

"Pedophiles don't come to Mexico by chance," said Sen. Laura Esquivel Torres. "Starting today, we will begin to shut down these opportunities."

Travelers are being told to bring several forms of supporting documentation (Getty Stock)

What documents should passengers bring?

As per the Royal Caribbean blog, passengers should have:

Passport

Long-form birth certificates which show the minor's parents' names

Custody or legal guardianship documents (if applicable)

Consent letter if the child is traveling with anyone who is not their legal guardian

If the child is only traveling with one parent, a consent letter from the parent not on the trip may be required.

Passengers traveling to Mexico via cruise may need to provide extra documentation for onshore activities (Getty Stock)

However, these may vary between hotels and resorts, and therefore anyone who is traveling should contact their hotel or resort before embarking on their cruise.

The Mexican government have not yet announced an official checklist for passengers.

It's been said that while disembarking a cruise ship may not require a document check, certain tourism services will, including beach clubs and excursions. The rules still apply if passengers are only stopping at a Mexican port for one day.

Popular cruise ports in Mexico include Cozumel and Costa Maya.

Mexico is one of the most popular tourist spots for Americans, with roughly 37 million to 40 million trips made by Americans each year. In 2025, 36.3% of all U.S. international trips were to Mexico. Between January and September 2026, the country welcomed 8.9 million cruise passengers in total.

Government figures show that the number of cruise passengers that visited Mexico during the first half of 2026 was up 17.1% from the same period in 2025.







