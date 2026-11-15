Cruise ship workers reveal secret code words passengers have no idea about – from 'coning' to 'Winnie'
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Cruise ship workers reveal secret code words passengers have no idea about – from 'coning' to 'Winnie'

Both code words are not things you'd want to hear whilst sunning it up in the middle of the ocean

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Photo

Topics: Disney, Cruise ship, Travel

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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