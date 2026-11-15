Healthcare expert urges people to try simple 60-second test that could indicate dementia risk
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Healthcare expert urges people to try simple 60-second test that could indicate dementia risk

Neal K. Shah shared an easy exercise you can do at home that spares people's 'dignity' when trying to spot early warning signs of dementia

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Neal K. Shah
Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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