Three signs your Christmas lights are no longer safe to use as expert issues fire warning

It's that time of year again folks. Christmas is fast approaching and many households in the US will be contemplating whether it's too early to put the tree up in mid November.

While it still may be six weeks till Christmas Day, it's never too early to head up the loft and pull down the Xmas tree, the lights and decorations.

However, as millions get into the festive mood, an expert has issued a warning regarding Christmas lights and stated three signs they may no longer be safe to use.

Philip Farina, Founder and Chief Advisor at Risky Business - Security and Safety Advisors, told UNILAD: "Any split in the outer casing of the wiring should realistically be grounds for replacing them. Some may argue that one should simply wrap the area in electrical tape. This may just band-aid the potential hazard."

Advert

Speaking of the second warning sign, he added: "If the wiring or bulbs get hot. This could indicate a number of different problems. And the heat could be enough to cause a fire."

Christmas is fast approaching (Getty Stock Photo)

Meanwhile, the third sign is "if the bulbs are flickering but not as they wee intended."

Farina added: "This could mean that a bulb is loose and needs to be replaced. Care should be given to inspect the entire light string. If no cause can be found, it’s best to replace it."

The expert went on to explain that using faulty Christmas lights increases the risk of fire and electric shocks if the 'wiring is damaged or exposed'.

It's also worth being mindful of older lights, as Farina added to UNILAD: "Older non-led lights that are damaged can increase the chances of over-heating and causing a fire. Some wiring can degrade over time and cause shocks or electrical injuries."

It's important to be aware of older lights this Christmas (Getty Stock Photo)

What should people be checking before using Christmas lights?

First of all, Farina explained it's important to 'inspect the wiring carefully'.

"If there is any splitting on the outer casing, including the area where the wiring meets the plug, it should be replaced," the expert added.

"Additionally, make sure that all bulbs are intact and in good condition prior to plugging in."