White House breaks silence following mass FAA flight grounding with cryptic statement
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White House breaks silence following mass FAA flight grounding with cryptic statement

Officials say outdated technology was responsible for the disruption, as billions of dollars are needed to replace the system

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

Topics: US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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