Trump threatens Democrats who want to launch administration investigations with jail time in fiery rant
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Trump threatens Democrats who want to launch administration investigations with jail time in fiery rant

Democrats are set to probe reports a Putin-linked Russian billionaire partly financed Don Jr’s wedding

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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