Trump administration issues direct warning to Democrats considering impeaching president

The White House has sent a clear warning to the Democrats over any possible impeachment plans they might have for Donald Trump.

Now the Democrats have regained control of the House of Representatives and the Senate following Tuesday's midterm election, there have been rumors that they might try to impeach the president (again).

Some people high up in the party have said that the Democrats should at least 'try' to remove Trump from office.

Representative Adam Smith, who is the US representative for Washington's 9th congressional district, described the POTUS as 'dangerous'.

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He told TIME: "Trump has become beyond dangerous. He is just completely out of control in what he says and how he is governing. I think we have to try, even if it doesn't succeed."

Now the Trump administration has issued a stark warning to the Democrats, urging them not to bother even attempting it.

Trump's administration has warned the Democrats against trying to impeach the POTUS (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

“Attempts to impeach him, claw back his agenda, or reverse the gains of his Administration will meet the same fate as the Radical Left’s previous attempts: failure,” a new White House memo read.

It added: “President Trump will never stop fighting.”

Elsewhere, Trump has addressed the speculation about an impending impeachment attempt and he said it would 'destroy' the Democrats.

When asked by Sky News if he was worried about being impeached, he said 'not even a little bit'.

“I think it would destroy the Democrat Party if they did that,” Trump continued. “It would be impeachment for no reason. For what? For having a successful country?”

He went on to share the opinion that the 'country is more successful now than any time in its history'.

Prior to the midterm results being announced, an expert shared his thoughts on the likelihood of Trump being impeached if the Democrats regained the majority and what would be grounds to start proceedings.

“An election defeat or disagreement over policy would not constitute grounds for impeachment,” political scientist Dr Daniel Schatz explained to UNILAD.

“A credible case would require evidence of serious misconduct, potentially including bribery, corrupt use of presidential authority for personal benefit, obstruction of investigations or other grave abuses of power.

“These are possible categories, not conclusions that Trump has committed an impeachable offense. Any charges would need to connect particular conduct to evidence and the constitutional standard.”

Dr Schatz added that he thinks that investigations into the president are more likely to take place, rather than an immediate impeachment push.

He said: “Investigations offer an alternative: they can expose wrongdoing and build an evidentiary record without committing the party immediately to impeachment.”