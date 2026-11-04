With Halloween officially out of the way, attentions turn to Christmas and the festive season.

And what screams Xmas Day more than a white Christmas, which have seemingly been few and far between in recent years.

However, things might be about to change this year, with the Old Farmer's Almanac predicting parts of 16 states are expected to have more than an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas morning.

The weather experts over there have released some of their winter predictions ahead of the Christmas season, as the Super El Niño and Polar Vortex look set to produce unexpected conditions.

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The Old Farmer's Almanac states it makes the predictions on 'a unique formula that combines three scientific disciplines: solar science, climatology, and meteorology'.

With that in mind, here are the 16 states that will have some form of white Christmas, according to Old Farmer's Almanac:

Could a white Christmas be on the cards? (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

New York

Washington

Oregon

Idaho

New Hampshire

Montana

Alaska

Nevada

Wyoming

Utah

Colorado

Arizona

New Mexico

Massachusetts

Vermont

Maine

Meanwhile, Old Farmer's Almanac predicts that there's the possibility of a white Christmas in areas of Appalachians, Midwest, and the Plains, as well as North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Parts of Texas could experience a white Christmas, according to experts (Getty Stock Photo)

El Niño is said to be a driving factor for such unpredictable weather, with the climate pattern already leading to intense hurricanes this year.

The cycle occurs when the surface waters of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean become unusually warm, which in turn can cause extreme weather events.

There's also the Polar Vortex to be aware of, which is already causing disruption at an incredibly early point this year.

The National Weather Service explains the polar vortex is 'a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding both of the Earth’s poles', which 'always exists near the poles, but weakens in summer and strengthens in winter'.

"The term 'vortex' refers to the counter-clockwise flow of air that helps keep the colder air near the Poles. Many times during winter in the northern hemisphere, the polar vortex will expand, sending cold air southward with the jet stream," the weather experts add.

"This occurs fairly regularly during wintertime and is often associated with large outbreaks of Arctic air in the United States."