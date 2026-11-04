Old Farmer's Almanac predicts which 16 US states could see a White Christmas this year
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Old Farmer's Almanac predicts which 16 US states could see a White Christmas this year

Parts of the states are expected to have more than an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Topics: Christmas, Weather, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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