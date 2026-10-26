US winter could look very different this year as El Niño raises three huge weather risks
Home>News>US News

US winter could look very different this year as El Niño raises three huge weather risks

El Niño raises the risk of severe storms and tornadoes - particularly across Florida and parts of the East Coast.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Severe Weather Europe

Topics: Climate Change, El Niño, Environment, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

Choose your content: