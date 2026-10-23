Concerning link between Super El Niño and Typhoon Champi as it becomes 2026's strongest storm on Earth
Home>News>US News

Concerning link between Super El Niño and Typhoon Champi as it becomes 2026's strongest storm on Earth

The record-breaking cyclone has forced Taiwan into lockdown, with experts warning that there's a disturbing link between it and El Niño

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: CNN

Topics: Climate Change, El Niño, Environment

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

X

@JMYjourno

Choose your content: