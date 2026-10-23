Officials issue warning as parasite that can lay 3,000 eggs in a wound found in US for the first time
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Officials issue warning as parasite that can lay 3,000 eggs in a wound found in US for the first time

The first detection of the flesh-eating parasite was confirmed on October 21

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: Texas, Animals, News, Health

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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