The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued a warning about a salmonella outbreak in several states across America.

Salmonella is linked to backyard poultry like chicken and ducks, meaning millions of people could be affected by the outbreak.

According to the American Pet Producers Association, as of 2018 there were 10 million US households with backyard chickens.

In 2021 it was reported that in Indiana and Ohio, there were 35.4 million and 35.1 million laying hens respectively — and now these two states have been listed alongside 11 others to have been affected by an salmonella outbreak.

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At the time of writing, no deaths have been reported but several people have been hospitalized.

Millions of Americans have backyard chickens (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

What the CDC has said

In an statement shared by the CDC on April 23, it was said that there had been 34 cases across the 13 states, 13 of which have lead to hospitalizations.

"Public health officials in several states are investigating a multistate outbreak of salmonella illnesses linked to contact with backyard poultry," the website says.

"Any backyard poultry can carry salmonella germs that can make you sick. Always take steps to stay healthy around your flock."

Which states are affected

Six infections have been recorded in Michigan, while another five were in both Wisconsin and Ohio.

Elsewhere, three have reported in Indiana, Kentucky and Maine, while there's been two cases in West Virginia and Maryland.

Florida, Illinois, Mississippi, New Hampshire, and Tennessee have all had one reported case.

The CDC has issued a warning to 13 different states (CDC)

How to protect yourself from the outbreak

Even if a backyard chicken or duck looks healthy and clean, it can still be carrying salmonella, warns the CDC.

The government agency has given the following advice:

Always wash your hands with soap and water immediately after touching backyard poultry, their eggs, or anything in the area where they live and roam

Use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not readily available. If you take care of backyard poultry, consider keeping hand sanitizer at the coop

Don’t kiss or snuggle backyard poultry, and don’t eat or drink around them

Keep your backyard flock and the supplies you use to care for them (like feed containers and shoes you wear in the coop) outside of the house

Keep children younger than five years old away from chicks, ducklings, or other backyard poultry

Frequently collect eggs from the coop; eggs that sit in the nest can become dirty or break

People are being warned not to snuggle with their feathered friends (Getty Stock)

Salmonella infection symptoms

Some people who have a salmonella infection might not present symptoms, but most will experience things like diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, nausea, vomiting, chills, headache, and blood in the stool, says Mayo Clinic.

Typically the infection will clear up on its own within a few days. However, it's advised that someone sees a healthcare provider if the affected person is an infant, young child, older adult or someone with a weakened immune system.

The CDC also warns that if you have symptoms like diarrhea for more than two days that is not improving, so much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down, and a fever higher than 102°F then you should see a doctor as soon as possible.