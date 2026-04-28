Footage of Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway passionately kissing has been released in a trailer for a brand new psychological thriller, leaving fans lost for words.

A first-look has left viewers stunned, as the actresses were captured sharing an intimate moment while shooting for the upcoming film.

Amazon MGM released the trailer on Monday (April 27) ahead of it's release later this year (October 2).

The film is based on Colleen Hoover's best-selling 2018 novel Verity, which follows the story of struggling author Lowen Ashleigh (Johnson), hired as a ghostwriter to finish a successful book series for the injured, renowned author Verity Crawford (Hathaway).

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But Lowen uncovers a dark, hidden autobiography, leading to a tense and twisted story.

In the teaser released earlier this week, Johnson's character Lowen can be seen walking through a mysterious home at night, and heads straight for Jeremy Crawford, husband of injured author Crawford, played by Josh Hartnett.

Verity, who is bedridden from a horrifying car accident, is asleep just feet away from Jeremy, when Lowen changes into a silk robe and sits on his lap while the two watch TV.

Jeremy and Lowen begin intimately kissing, before she pulls away for a moment, in which viewers now see Jeremy as Verity.

Verity grabs her face forcing another kiss, this time leaving her lips covered in blood.

Fans of the 2018 novel were quick to comment on the shocking scene, with many claiming that this specific storyline was never detailed in the book.

"So like this literally never happened in the book???????," one wrote.

As another said: "Colleen Hoover said ‘let me add trauma, plot twists… and now THIS??’ yeah this movie is about to have everybody confused and obsessed."

And many users admitted that the film is going to have 'everyone talking'.

"This adaption just went from ‘meh’ to must watch real quick," one fan claimed.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the film's release following the teaser clip. (Amazon MGM)

Another wrote: "Book readers know how unhinged this story gets, Hathaway as Verity is going to be legendary."

Verity marks the next film adaptation from Hoover’s book universe following the success of It Ends With Us, Regretting You and Reminders of Him.

The writer self-published Verity in 2018, before Grand Central Publishing acquired it in 2021.

Hoover is also credited as a producer on the new film.

The author was recently questioned about the 'ambiguous ending' of the novel, and how it's going to be portrayed in the film.

Speaking on the TODAY Show, Hoover replied: "That's been the biggest challenge, I'm not going to give anything away, I've seen about seven different endings.

"But I feel like we're on the same page with the one we wanted to go with."