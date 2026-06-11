Warning: This article contains discussion of themes which some readers may find distressing.

Taylor Parker received the death penalty in 2022 after killing her friend, who was eight months pregnant, and abducting her unborn baby.

A new Netflix documentary is due to air the details surrounding the heinous crimes committed in 2020 by the Texas-born 33-year-old, who is currently on death row.

Parker was convicted of murdering her pregnant friend Reagan Simmons-Hancock, 21, and cutting her unborn daughter Braxlynn from her womb.

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After faking a pregnancy for nine months to her family and partner Wade Griffin, the judge established that her crime was elaborately premeditated, and that she had been plotting for months to find a real baby to claim as her own.

Parker told Griffin that she was 'pretty much pregnant', and began collecting baby clothes and items.

But her boyfriend had no idea that the 33-year-old, who already had two children of her own, had undegone a hysterectomy in 2019.

On October 9, 2020, officers pulled Parker over for driving erratically, and found the woman covered in dried blood while holding the dead baby with the umbilical cord still attached.

Parker was questioned in hospital after committing the unthinkable crime. (Netflix)

Parker informed officers that she had given birth on the side of the road.

But doctors at a nearby hospital that she was transported to noted that there was no evidence of recent childbirth.

During questioning, Parker admitted she had been involved in a 'physical altercation' with Simmons-Hancock, and had removed the baby from her body.

An investigation into her death revealed that the 33-year-old had stabbed her friend more than 100 times.

At trial, the defense did not try to prove that she didn't commit the crime, instead, her attorneys aimed to keep her off death row - but their attempts were not successful.

The 33-year-old was sentenced to death in 2020. (NBC News)

In the new Netflix documentary, Maternal Instinct, which airs tomorrow (June 12), Parker's former boyfriend Griffin speaks out for the first time publicly about her brutal crimes.

"It was unimaginable what she did, I don't even know how to explain it," he said in the trailer.

Speaking with the Guardian, forensic psychologist Gary Brucato said: "There’s a phenomenon called elimination murder, where you have no hard feelings toward the person but they are in the way of something you want."

Up until 1973, there had never been a single case of fetal abduction by maternal evisceration recorded in the states.

But between 1987 and 2011, the number had risen to 15 in the US.