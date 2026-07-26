The Odyssey has finally hit theaters after months of build up, and some viewers have described it as 'breathtaking'.

One person's performance in particular has been praised, that being Bill Irwin's portrayal of the super scary 60‑foot cyclops.

Irwin, who is best known for starring in the The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, fully operated and voiced the cyclops.

But it hasn't all been positive reviews about The Odyssey – one complaint a lot of people had is that it's 'stupidly loud'.

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"The Odyssey was the loudest movie I have ever experienced," somebody said on Twitter. "Genuinely feel like it took years off of my ability to hear. Good movie but so loud."

"The Odyssey was a great movie," echoed another, before going on to complain about its volume.

"It was also the loudest movie I've ever been too," they continued. "Holy hell it was loud...too loud, even. Call me a boomer, but got damn that was LOUD."

"Was anyone else's Odyssey movie showing WAY TOO LOUD IN VOLUME HOLY SH*T MY EARS HURT BAD," questioned a different person.

Another viewer had a mixed review too. While they thought it was 'incredible', they branded it 'earth-shatteringly loud'.

"The Odyssey was incredible, absolutely amazing," they said, "HOWEVER it was loud as fuck and not in a good way."

The film fan added: "The dialogue was muffled and required close listening which was incredibly hard to do because of how earth-shatteringly loud the rest of the film was."

People are complaining online that The Odyssey was way too loud (Twitter)

Another thing that's ruffled people's feathers is the fact that it was filmed on 70mm IMAX film cameras, so those who don't view it in specific IMAX theaters don't see the full film.

Discussing his decision to shoot on this type of camera, Christopher Nolan told The Independent: "It’s been a very long journey, starting with The Dark Knight.

"That was the first film where we were able to go to IMAX and say, ‘Lend us your cameras. Let’s try this on things like the introduction of the Joker, the truck flip.’ But we couldn’t do the dialogue scenes because the cameras are very, very loud."

He continued: "So knowing we were doing The Odyssey, I went to IMAX and said, ‘Look, if ever we’re gonna do a whole film on IMAX, this is the movie to do it with'."

While IMAX 70mm movies are wider screens, they also give clearer, sharper pictures, which is often why directors like Nolan want to use this kind of camera.

Apparently upcoming movies Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday are being shot in IMAX 70mm as well, says IMDb.

Matt Damon, Christopher Nolan, and Anne Hathaway seen at the New York premiere of The Odyssey (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

The Odyssey: What you need to know

Written: Between 725 BC and 675 BC, so more than 2,500 years ago

Based on a true story? Mostly no (cyclops aren’t real). Historians are unsure if the Trojan War really happened

Who wrote The Odyssey? Homer, but historians don't know much about him and debate if he is a single person or a group of poets

How long is the movie? 2hrs, 52mins - best go to the toilet beforehand

Where was the movie filmed? The Hellenic Film Commission explained Nolan and co filmed at several locations in the Peloponnese, including Nestor’s Cave, Voidokilia Beach and Almyrolaka Beach, which are all on the island of Pylos; Methoni Castle, at a port town of the same name in southwestern Greece; and Acrocorinth, a monolith overlooking the ancient city of Corinth.

According to Vogue, filming also took place in Morocco, in Marrakech, Tahanaoute, El Haouz, Essaouira and Ouarzazate. The cast and crew were also spotted on the Sicilian island of Favignana, while they filmed in Iceland for the underworld scenes.

Continuing their whistlestop tour of Europe, the Odyssey team also filmed in Scotland, along the Moray Firth Coast and at Findlater Castle and Culbin Forest.

The Odyssey in IMAX 70mm vs normal cinema screens: Helpfully, the film's website shows different versions of the trailer in six different formats, all with different aspect ratios. You can see the difference between IMAX 70mm (warning you now, there are only 25 IMAX 70mm screens in the whole of the US) and the standard 35mm format.

The shot in IMAX 70mm (Universal)

And now in 35mm (Universal)

The Odyssey is in cinemas now.