Ryan Gosling officially joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ghost Rider
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Ryan Gosling officially joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ghost Rider

Ryan Gosling will take over the role from Nicholas Cage, who played Johnny Blaze in 2007 and 2011

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Topics: Ryan Gosling, Marvel, Film and TV, Marvel Cinematic Universe

Britt Jones
Britt Jones