Jennifer Hyatt Tedmori is sharing the unexpected amount of cash she makes all these years later from Ned's Declassified Survival Guide.

You'd think that residuals from such huge shows would pretty much set someone up for life, but sadly that isn't always the case.

Tedmori played Doris Trembly in Ned's Declassified and all these years later she's still getting payments for her part – but it's safe to say that they're nothing to write home about.

Tedmori took to Instagram in recent days to show all the unopened letters she had with residuals checks.

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"I've been procrastinating for months in opening this because it is a b*tch," she said. "Some of these could be a penny, some of these could be five dollars."

Jennifer Hyatt Tedmori played Doris Trembley in Ned's Declassified (missrockdoll/Instagram)

In the first bit of mail she opens, Tedmori learns that she's owed 'the grand total of two cents'.

"Two cents? Just f**king keep it," the actress fumed. "I don't want it."

Tedmori then opened two more pieces of mail to find she was being paid $0.63 and $0.03.

"Now I get it, it's been a long time," Tedmori went on. "I'm surprised that I'm getting anything – but three cents? It costs you 75 cents to send this envelope. The way it's adding up... the math ain't f**king mathing."

In the same breath, Tedmori opened up a residuals check from her time on 90210 and received a less offensive fee of more than 20 bucks.

Eventually Tedmori added up all the Ned's Declassified checks and the total she was owed was just $8.63. However, with her check from 90210, this went up to $30.06.

She proceeded to joke that she'd maybe be able to buy a Starbucks coffee with the money made.

Warning: video contains strong language

While Tedmori at least gets something in residuals, the same can't be said for fellow Nickelodeon child star Josh Peck.

Peck was in Drake & Josh for four seasons (consisting of around 60 episodes in total). At the beginning he was making $3,000 per episode, but as the show got more popular he started raking in $15,000.

"We started out making $3,000 an episode on The Amanda Show," Peck said on the Financial Tea with Mrs Dow Jones podcast.

"And then by the time we finished Drake & Josh – so that was 60 episodes total for the whole show – the median rate, the average rate per episode was about $15,000. So over four years, we wound up making about 900 grand."

Residuals wise though, he makes nothing.

Peck previously told Jason Nash: "I would say, we made 60 episodes, and the median sort of price over the four seasons was $15,000 an episode. No residuals. No residuals in kids' TV."