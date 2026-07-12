Rosie O'Donnell has revealed the staggering amount she had stacked up in her bank account after quitting The Rosie O’Donnell Show in 2002.

The comedian's self-titled talk show premiered in June 1996, and aired for six seasons, before concluding six years later.

She interviewed endless amounts of Hollywood stars, from Barbra Streisand to Keanu Reeves, and had audiences hooked.

Fans, of course, didn't want the show to end, but the 64-year-old has revealed exactly why it did, telling Page Six she had $100 million in the bank.

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“When I heard that [number], I thought, ‘OK, now I’m done,” O’Donnell recalled. “And everyone was like, ‘Why are you leaving?'” she told the outlet.

O'Donnell hosted her talk show from 1996-2002

The Now and Then star realized she 'had enough money to take care of everyone in her life, philanthropy and strangers,' and wanted to spend more time with her children, and not miss out on their plays or softball games.

O'Donnell is mother to five children, Parker, 31, Chelsea, 28, Blake, 26, Vivienne, 23 and Clay, 13.

The star also told the outlet that she turned down an alleged $100 million from Warner Brothers to carry on for two more years. However, she declined - leaving them in shock.

When asked why, she told them it was due to the fact that 'something would be wrong with her' if she think she needed anymore money than she had.

“I don’t get how people only measure their life in money, not what they can do for other people," she said.

Four years after her own talkshow ended, Emmy winner O'Donnell became a co-host on The View. However, in 2007, she decided not to renew her contract for the ABC show.

The comedian appeared on The View after leaving her talk show (Photo by Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

After a seven year break, it was announced in 2014 that she would be rejoining the table, for the show's 18th season.

In 2015, she said a final farewell to the show once and for all, after a split from her wife, Michelle Rounds, who passed away in 2017.

Saying goodbye to the fans in a video, O'Donnell said: "The truth is, I had a heart attack two years ago and stress is very bad for a heart attack survivor.

"I'm minimizing my stress by leaving 'The View.' The stress I'm having at home is not easily as remediable. ... It's hard, marriages are complicated and I've got five kids ... There's lots of stuff going on at home."

The comedian suffered from a massive heart attack in 2012, at the age of 50. She underwent a lifesaving operation, in which she had a stent put in.











