Kathy Griffin says hard launch of 43-year age gap 'relationship' was a 'sociological experiment'
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Kathy Griffin says hard launch of 43-year age gap 'relationship' was a 'sociological experiment'

The Emmy Award winner said the stunt was to expose 'age-gap' gender double-standards

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford