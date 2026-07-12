Jelly Roll shares heartbreaking reality of food addiction and compares overeating to drug battles
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Jelly Roll shares heartbreaking reality of food addiction and compares overeating to drug battles

The Grammy-nominated superstar has lifted the lid on his ongoing health journey in a deeply emotional new interview.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Topics: Jelly Roll, Weight loss, Health, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks