Jelly Roll shares heartbreaking reality of food addiction and compares overeating to drug battles

Country music sensation Jelly Roll has opened up like never before, delivering a devastatingly honest look into his lifelong battle with overeating and food addiction.

The 41-year-old superstar, who has achieved astronomical mainstream success over the last few years, has never shied away from discussing his turbulent past, including his previous well-documented struggles with substance abuse.

However, in a deeply vulnerable new video shared on his YouTube channel, the singer exposed the unique, daily torment of trying to conquer a food dependency and compared it to overcoming narcotics, reports Us Weekly.

"I've been overeating the last three or four days and I was feeling myself stress eating,” the musician told his viewers. “And then, what else happened, was the addict in me came out.”

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He continued: "We had this show at this one spot and I love thei catering and they have a dairy-free skillet cookie. I don’t eat nothing like that. I’m, like, a drug addict. I can’t eat that, because if I eat one, I eat two. I eat four.

"Later that night, I’m at the taco truck getting the peanut butter fluff. Next thing I know, we’re at the rest stop and I’m looking for a chocolate bar. I’m like, ‘Damn, I don’t… that fast, went from now I’ve consumed 2,000 extra calories today that I didn’t even see coming.”

For Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, it wasn't just an isolated incident either, as he went on to explain the struggle of how one food decision could affect his entire week ahead.

"I have to pay attention to it, cut it’s like the taste of blood,” he explained. “Now it’s going to take me a whole ‘nother week to get that back completely out of my mouth. I can’t have one anything, you know what i mean? My problem is, it could be healthy — if you put a big bowl of strawberries, if you put a bowl this big of strawberries in front of me and leave me alone, I will eat the entire bowl of strawberries. I got to take a few strawberries and be like, ‘Put the bowl away.’ You know what I mean? Or just not eat the strawberry at all.”

The singer has been very open about his battles with addiction (Connie Chornuk/Disney via Getty Images)

The same could be said of his battle with illicit substances, as he candidly compared the two experiences and noted a similar pattern.

“What I learned is how you do anything is how you do everything. I’m like that with alcohol. I’m like that, I’ve never done, I’ve never done ‘a shot.’ I’ve never done ‘a line’ of cocaine. I’ve never smoked ‘a joint.’ You know what I mean? Either we’re smoking all day, we’re drinking all night, we’re doing coke. That’ show it’s working for me. So it’s like, once I realized that was my thing with food, now I just have things that are… like that skillet cookie — I just don’t eat it. People are like, ‘Oh, you can have one for a cheat meal.’ I was like, ‘You can have one for a cheat meal. I can’t.’ You know what I’m saying? Cuz it’ll, they might be a five-day food bender for me.”

Thankfully, after embarking on a sobriety journey, he was able to stamp out some of his bad habits, but as he revealed to his fans, battling a food disorder requires facing your vice every single day just to survive.

"I had to learn that food was an addiction," Jelly Roll shared, shedding light on the psychological weight of his ongoing weight loss journey. "The hard part about food addiction is that you have to look at your drug three times a day. You can't just quit food cold turkey."

The raw confession has instantly resonated with millions of fans across the United States who have tracked the singer's inspiring physical transformation.

Over the past year, the Save Me hitmaker has lost an incredible 275 pounds by radically overhauling his lifestyle, dedicating himself to rigorous daily training routines, and clean eating habits while out on his massive arena tours.

Despite the impressive milestone, Jelly Roll conceded that the mental battle against overeating remains a constant, exhausting fixture in his life. He noted that the societal normalization of food makes it an incredibly stealthy trap for people dealing with addictive personalities.

"When I was checking out of drug addiction, I just stopped going to the places where people did drugs," he explained. "But with food, it's everywhere. It's at every celebration, it's comfort when you're sad, and it's right there on every street corner."

By shedding light on the invisible hurdles of metabolic health and emotional eating, the beloved artist is once again earning praise for using his massive global platform to destigmatize issues that millions of everyday people quietly endure. With his trademark resilience, Jelly Roll is proving that while the road to recovery is never a straight line, reclaiming your health is always worth the fight.