The actor behind American Pie's 'Sherminator' now has a life completely away from the spotlight, with fans having spotted him working a totally 'normal' job.

From serving coffee to stacking shelves, there are countless stories about the weird and wonderful jobs actors had before fame came calling.

But acting isn't always forever, and for some stars, landing roles in some of the most iconic films and TV shows isn't enough to guarantee a lifelong career in Hollywood.

Chris Owen is the actor behind Chuck Sherman, AKA The Sherminator, in the American Pie films, and while everyone over a certain age knows all too well who he is, the 45-year-old went on to have a very normal life after starring in the teen comedy films.

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After making his last appearance as Sherman in 2012's American Reunion, Owen kept himself afloat by taking on a job as a waiter at a sushi restaurant in Santa Monica.

Speaking with New York Daily News in 2014, Owen explained: "Life doesn’t always go the way you planned. I love acting, and this job lets me stay in the fight...I get recognized a lot.

The 'Sherminator' looks totally different decades on from starring in the films. (Universal Pictures)

"I walk up to the table and see the look in their eyes...People get excited, and it feels good. I like connecting with people for that brief moment in time."

But despite claiming that he enjoyed the human connection, one user on Reddit who spotted him at the restaurant suggested: "The worst part is probably having to deal with customers taking pictures and bringing up his work from more than a decade ago every time he goes into work."

Another added: "Nothing but respect for taking a regular guy job. Hope he's making the best of it."

While Owen took on the 'normal' job for a steady income, he continued to land a few more roles over the years and most recently took on a role in Money Game, an Amazon Prime docuseries about college athletes which was released in 2024.

He's also starred in The Epidemic, a 2024 film that followed a group of people who find themselves trapped in states by zombies.

But it doesn't appear that the 'Sherminator' has made any public appearances since then, and has kept a relatively low-profile life in recent years.

The star now keeps a very low-profile life. (@chriscoleowen/Instagram)

He tied the knot with his wife Dayna Cousins in 2018, sharing numerous sweet photos of the two on his Instagram.

However, Owen further stepped back from the spotlight as he hasn't been active on the social platform since 2024.

In his last post, he encouraged fans to buy tickets to meet him at Steel City Con, an annual convention in Pennsylvania packed with celebrity appearances and vendor tables.