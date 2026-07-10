Heidi Klum is proving that she’s still the ultimate queen of the runway, pulling back the curtain on the exact daily rules she uses to maintain her jaw-dropping physique at 53 years old.

The America’s Got Talent judge has built a legendary, multi-decade career on her world-famous body, but she has now confessed to UsWeekly that she has completely overhauled her lifestyle.

Gone are the days of punishing, exhausting workouts, with the supermodel completely ditching heavy weightlifting because she believes people often 'push themselves too hard.'

Instead, Heidi relies on a far more natural approach—and it includes a highly surprising rule about what she will and won't put on her plate.

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In a twist that might shock wellness fans, the model revealed she has essentially banned raw fruits and vegetables from her daily meals, opting to cook or blanch them instead to protect her system.

By completely avoiding raw produce, she ensures her digestive tract doesn't have to work in overdrive to break down tough, raw plant walls, which she believes can cause unwanted bloating.

Heidi shared her golden rules for staying fit and healthy (Arnold Jerocki/GC Images)

"I never over-exercise or lift heavy weights," Heidi shared, opening up about her daily habits. "I think it is important, bringing it back to the basics and trying to be as natural with everything as you possibly can. I listen to my body."

Rather than counting calories or tracking macros on an app, the ageless beauty focuses on traditional, home-cooked whole foods - but did concede that much like her eldest daughter Leni, she does have a weakness for garlic!

When it comes to dinner time, Heidi also swears by a strict rule that she claims completely transforms how her body processes food, focusing heavily on how she actually consumes her meals.

"Chew enough, and don't drink too many fluids while you eat," she warned fans, explaining that chugging water mid-meal can actually dilute your stomach acid and slow down your body's natural digestive process.

But it isn't all about diet for Klum, as she takes her exercise very seriously too. In order to stay in peak condition without a personal trainer barking orders at her, she stays constantly active by running around after her four kids, walking her dogs, and keeping her lifestyle as dynamic as possible outside of a standard gym setting.

Heidi's approach in recent years is far less strict than her former Victoria's Secret diet and fitness regime (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

She credits this constant, everyday movement for keeping her metabolic rate incredibly high without draining her energy reserves.

"To me, it doesn’t make sense to eat badly and then shove 50 pills inside of you,” she said. “To me this doesn’t make sense. I think that’s important, bringing it back to the basics and trying to be as natural with everything as you possibly can, I think is the way to go.”

Her new healthy balanced lifestyle is a major shift from the high-intensity cardio and strict runway prep of her Victoria's Secret days, where she used to engage in brutal circuits to get ready for the cameras. But looking at her latest stunning red carpet appearances, it’s completely impossible to argue with the results!