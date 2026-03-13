Best known as a staple of global catwalks and a household name on TV screens, it’s safe to say that Heidi Klum is no stranger to keeping busy.

Yet while many might crumble under the pressure of juggling motherhood, modelling, presenting and throwing her now iconic Halloween parties - Klum has now revealed the secret behind her multi-tasking prowess.

In a new interview with Glamour Germany to mark the publication’s 25th anniversary - Klum opened up about living with ADHD and how it had actually improved her life, rather than hinder it.

As part of the interview, Klum was asked to share a fact that people may not know about her, to which she responded: “That I have a form of ADHD.”

ADHD, short for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, is a condition where the brain works differently to most people. It can manifest in lots of different ways, but sometimes sufferers may have trouble with things like concentrating and sitting still.

Heidi Klum has spoken candidly about life with ADHD (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“I see ADHD as something positive because it allows me to do more things at once. It's my superpower,” Klum continued.

“Maybe it's instinct – or just my own idea. I'm very hyperactive because of my ADHD. I can do a thousand different things at once. I work on many projects simultaneously and keep taking on more,” she said.

It’s this level of activity which has ensured the Project Runway star is always busy, but by her own admission, it’s not something she resents either.

“I’m a workaholic, control freak,” she told PEOPLE last Summer. “I've been so focused with the shows that I have been doing and making sure that everything that comes out of them looks good. I love what I do.”

Klum revealed she thinks of her ADHD as a 'superpower' rather than a disability (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

What are the signs and symptoms of ADHD in adults?

According to the NHS, symptoms of ADHD involve your ability to pay attention to things (being inattentive), having high energy levels (being hyperactive) and your ability to control your impulses (being impulsive).

You may show signs of being inattentive, such as:









being easily distracted or forgetful

finding it hard to organise your time

finding it hard to follow instructions or finish tasks

losing things often, like your wallet, mobile or keys

You may show signs of being hyperactive and impulsive, including:









having a lot of energy or feeling restless

being very talkative or interrupting conversations

making quick decisions without thinking about what might happen as a result

Typically people with ADHD will have a mixture of hyperactive and inattentive symptoms, but some people may experience just one or the other.

Usually, the symptoms will have developed before the age of 12, but may go undetected for many years, particularly in women as they often show inattentive symptoms moreso than hyperactive ones.

How is the condition treated?

ADHD cannot be cured, but it can be managed, to avoid symptoms having an undue impact on people’s lives.

There are several different ways it can be treated, such as medication, lifestyle changes such as maintaining good exercise and healthy eating habits, as well as practicing good sleep hygiene.

Additionally, as ADHD can affect your ability to function at work, college or school - supportive measures can be put in place to support your employment or learning.

These may include things like having a personalised work space in a quiet area, having written instructions as well as spoken instructions or having help from another person to plan and structure your tasks.