A relationship expert has weighed in MGK and Megan Fox's relationship after the Transformers star shared racy photos to Instagram.

Fox made a momentous return to Instagram recently with a series of X-rated photographs which sparked a response from her ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly (MGK).

On one post, MGK – who shares daughter Saga with the actress – said that he's 'stoked to have [her] number'.

Then, on a second post, he wrote at he was 'stoked' that they had a baby together.

While he's very publicly flirting with Fox, it isn't believed that the pair are back together. There have been reports that they've been spending a lot of time together since the arrival of their daughter in March 2025, however.

Claire Rénier, a relationship expert at real-life dating app happn, has shared her thoughts on MGK's public displays of affection for Fox and branded them as a 'yellow flag'.

Megan Fox shared a racy photoshoot to her Instagram (Instagram/@cibellelevi)

"This can be a real mixed bag, or more of a yellow flag, as it ultimately depends on the consistency of their relationship behind the scenes," she shared with UNILAD.

"Looking at it from a positive perspective, it could indicate that they have a healthy, playful and harmonious relationship, where they feel free to act naturally and be themselves, no matter whether this is now platonic or romantic, which can only be a good thing given they are coparenting their one-year-old daughter Saga.

"However, if their relationship is not as healthy or is slightly messy, this could instead be a form of love bombing, putting public pressure on Megan to acknowledge his comments."

The actress and MGK dated on-and-off for five years (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Claire added: "Recent reports say that Megan isn’t looking for anything romantic with MGK at the moment, and it could be awkward for her to have to say no in front of an audience like this, particularly with MGK’s comments drawing attention back to their relationship."

She went on to issue her advice to the 'Bloody Valentine' hitmaker if he's attempting to get back with the mother of his youngest child and suggested keeping the PDA to a minimum.

"If MGK does want to get back with Megan, I’d recommend focusing on shifting from public displays to more private substance," said Claire.

"Public declarations of attraction or love can be nice, but ultimately, the relationship will depend on what happens behind closed doors. This could include focusing on building new foundations rather than falling back into old habits."

The celeb couple share a one-year-old daughter together (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for for Daily Front Row)

A timeline of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship:

Their romance begins

The pair are said to have met for the first time when filming the crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020. A few months later, they were then spotted together in California.

Their romance appeared on-screen when Fox made an appearance in MGK’s music video for ‘Bloody Valentine’. And by July 2020, she was calling him a ‘twin flame’.

She then debuted the relationship on 5 August with the caption: “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours.”

The pair get engaged

After dating for over a year, MGK pulled out an engagement ring in 2022, and they announced the news on Instagram.

“I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022." the rapper said the unique ring choice.

Rumors of blood-drinking rituals

After having ‘said yes’ to MGK’s proposal, she revealed: “And then we drank each other’s blood.”

A few months later, the star clarified this, confirming the pair were in fact drinking each other's blood for ‘ritual purposes'.

"So, I guess to 'drink' each other's blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we're like Game of Thrones, drinking each other's blood,” she told Glamour. “It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."

Fox announces her pregnancy

After the couple confirmed they had experienced a miscarriage in 2023, the pair announced they were expecting a child together.

Fox wrote on Instagram: “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back,” using a lyric from MGK’s song about their miscarriage, ‘last November."

Speculation of a break up

Rumours began once again at the end of 2024 the couple had split up, with a source then telling PEOPLE in January that Fox was ‘done with him now'.

But MGK said within hours: “How can 'sources say' when the sources haven’t said anything."

MGK's rhetorical question seemed to suggest that speculation about him and Fox being estranged isn't exactly accurate.

They welcome their daughter

MGK shared that the former couple had welcomed their baby as he wrote on Instagram: “She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed. 3/27/25.”

A source told PEOPLE that the pair will be co-parenting together: “Whatever issues they have, Megan and MGK both are on the same page when it comes to co-parenting. Right now they’re amicable."

They also suggested that people wouldn’t be surprised ‘if they gave their relationship another try’ further in the future.

“But right now they’re focused on what’s best for their daughter,” they added.