Katherine Heigl has spoken out following backlash to her decision to attend an event at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Making her first red carpet appearance in two years, the 47-year-old star supported the Wine, Women & Shoes annual fundraiser on March 8.

Fans online were shocked and shared their outrage that Heigl would visit Trump’s Florida estate amid his polarizing second term as president, which has involved criticisms for his handling of immigration, foreign policy, military actions, executive orders, and tariffs.

Some suggested Heigl’s appearance at the event marked a clear sign of support for the Trump administration because the event took place at Trump’s resort and his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, was also in attendance.

However, the former Grey's Anatomy actress has hit back at the speculation.

Katherine Heigl attended the animal fundraiser over the weekend (Manny Hernandez/Getty Images))

“Animals don’t vote. The only room they don’t like is the euthanasia room at a shelter. They are completely at the mercy of us, and they have no voice of their own. This event was about animal advocacy—something that has always been deeply personal to me,” she said in a statement to Just Jared.

“As a society, we should all come together to protect the voiceless and the innocent. This should not be a polarizing issue. Thanks to the incredible generosity of everyone involved, this event raised over $5 million to help animals in need — especially those who have been abused or neglected.”

However, the star also responded to the criticism on Instagram.

One person wrote: “No, but if they [animals] did [vote] they would have better judgement than you!”

Heigl replied: “Just curious… what do you do that really matters… do you think comments on an Instagram post matter to animals who have had humans pour gasoline on them and set them on fire? Who have had humans vote conservative or liberal but have been left to starve and suffer? Seriously… I’m very curious what you truly think matters to the voiceless and innocent…actions or just Instagram posturing?”

The star showed support for the animals (Manny Hernandez/Getty Images)

Another person commented: “Who even is she?”

To which Heigl responded: “Doesn’t matter. Do you care about animals? If so donate! Time! Money! Attention! Your voice! It doesn’t matter who I am only what I do. The same goes for you! Animals might not be your thing but I bet you care deeply about something that matters! Do your part! Don’t waste your time scrolling and making comments!”

Meanwhile, others appeared to praise Heigl's decision to attend the fundraiser.

“She👏 made👏 a👏 choice👏,” one user said.

Commenting back, she wrote: “Yes👏I did👏.”

Heigl responded to a number of comments on Instagram (Instagram)

Speaking at the event, which raised $5.5 million for Big Dog Ranch Rescue, Heigl told the Palm Beach Post: “Our biggest goal right now really is to diminish the number of unwanted litters coming into this country, which is what is overcrowding our shelters.

“We hear the word ‘shelter,’ and we think these animals are safe there, and they are not. It’s not the shelter’s fault, and it’s not the fault of the shelters’ workers. It’s that our country is overrun with puppy-mill breeders.”