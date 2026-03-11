Donald Trump has weighed in on whether Iran can compete in the upcoming World Cup amid the ongoing conflict between the country and America.

This year's World Cup will begin on June 11 and games will be hosted across Mexico, the US, and Canada.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino is said to have spoken to the president about the prospect of Iran competing at the soccer event amid the war that's going on.

According to BBC Sport, Iran's team are scheduled to play three games in America.

Revealing what Trump said about Iran's national team playing the World Cup, Infantino said: "During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States.

"We all need an event like the Fifa World Cup to bring people together now more than ever, and I sincerely thank the president of the United States for his support, as it shows once again that football unites the world."

Gianni Infantino has spoken out on Iran taking part in the World Cup (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Trump himself has said that he 'doesn't really care' if Iran competes or not, Sky News reports.

While Iran is supposedly 'welcome' to still take part in the World Cup, the country appears to have no interest in competing.

Iran's sports minister, Ahmad Donyamali, said (via The Guardian): "Considering that this corrupt regime [the US] has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup.

"Our children are not safe and, fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist.

"Given the malicious actions they have carried out against Iran, they have forced two wars on us over eight or nine months and have killed and martyred thousands of our people. Therefore, we certainly cannot have such a presence."

Trump says he doesn't care if Iran plays in the soccer tournament or not (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

If a team withdraw from the World Cup then they will face a hefty fine – especially if they drop out less than 30 days before the first match.

If they withdraw before 30 days from their first game, the Fifa disciplinary committee will reportedly fine the team at least 250,000 Swiss francs ($320,581).

If they pull out within 30 days of their first match though, the fine increases to 500,000 Swiss Francs ($641,047).

Nations also must, regardless of when they withdraw, 'reimburse the team preparation money as well as any other tournament-related contribution payments'.

The regulations go on to state: "The Fifa disciplinary committee may impose additional disciplinary measures, taking into account in particular the timing of the withdrawal or exclusion, the seriousness of the infringement that led to the inadmission or exclusion, possible mitigating factors and any other relevant circumstances.

"These disciplinary sanctions may include the exclusion of the association concerned from a future Fifa competition or the replacement of that association by another."