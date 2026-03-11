A sexual health doctor has revealed a technique that can help men last longer in the bedroom.

Dr Mark Perera is a GP with a special interest in sexual health. In a recent Q&A for LADbible Stories, Dr Perera answered a series of questions about sex and relationships, including some of the most common issues young people have.

In one question, Dr Perera opened up about premature ejaculation, which occurs in men when semen leaves the body earlier than wanted during sex.

A diagnosis of premature ejaculation may be made if a man always or nearly always ejaculates within one to three minutes of sex; if they are not able to delay ejaculation during sex or if the man avoids sexual intimacy because of this.

When asked if there was a way to last longer in bed, Dr Perera explained there are a couple of techniques to try.

He said: "It can often be just the way your brain works but there are things you can do.

"There's a technique called squeeze and stop where you can kind of pull out, squeeze and hold and allow yourself a break.

"You can masturbate before sex because then the threshold is lower. If it's really common and affecting your life, speak to your doctor, because there are numbing gels, therapy and oral tablets you can take if it's really affecting your quality of life."

Dr Perera also spoke about erectile dysfunction, explaining that it's a common problem he sees.

"Believe it or not, 90 percent of why people can't keep it up is psychogenic rather than medical," Dr Perera explained.

"Have a look into your lifestyle - if you're stressed, not sleeping properly, drinking too much - that could be one of the reasons.

"Have a look at those, address those and if you're still worried see a doctor because sometimes, erectile dysfunction can be about diabetes or heart disease."

Dr Perera explained that doctors are able to prescribe medications such as viagra, but other options should be explored first.

Erectile dysfunction (ED) happens when a man can't get or keep a erect penis while getting intimidate, with studies showing stress, trauma or physical health problems can contribute towards it.

The issue is believed to affect around 30 to 50 million men in the US, according to NIH, which has wider repercussions for men's mental health and sex life.