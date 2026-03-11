Melania Trump has face some backlash online after sharing a life update on social media as concerns remain high about the war in the Middle East.

While many of us are aware of the tension and conflict in the Middle East, namely between the US, Israel and Iran, for a lot of us, things go on as normal.

Melania Trump has now received some pushback after giving people on social media an update about her life.

Many were quick to turn on the First Lady and accused her of being 'insensitive’ to the ongoing situation as her husband and president, Donald Trump remains a key reason the US is now at war.

Melania came under fire on March 10 after she gave an update of her movie, Melania.

She shared an image claiming that it was the number one movie on Prime Video worldwide. However some people contested this idea, and noted that Melania may simply be the number one movie in the US on Prime Video.

Melania was condemned for her post due to the ongoing middle east conflict (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

Multiple people responded to the post, including those who were put out by Melania praising her own documentary during this uncertain time in the US.

One user remarked: “Gross. She doesn’t deserve a documentary. I will never watch it."

Another wrote: "Can you believe this is what the so called First Lady's biggest issue is in a time of war?"

With a third adding: "I’m not asking you to HELP de-escalate tensions, find a compromise, visit families but maybe at least you could be keeping your husband from destructing the world!?"









And another remarking: “Seriously? This is what you post? Something about yourself ? With everything happening now and the chaos caused by your dearly beloved?”

With that said, some fans made it clear they were happy with the film noting that they watched it in theatres as well as on the streaming platform.

One fan commented: “I loved how they captured your more private personality. How funny, charismatic and easy going. Loved every minute.”

Another wrote: “Watched it at the theater and saw it again today on Amazon. Stunning, iconic, classy Melania!"

While a third added: “Wow, just watched it.. wonderful movie. Its highlights what a beautiful person she is inside and out. Strong, beautiful supportive mom, wife and cares truly about helping others.”

While another simply commented: “LOVED this documentary! Thank you!”