Sir Anthony Hopkins has officially proven that age is absolutely nothing but a number after signing a major new record deal to release a full-length classical music album.

The legendary two-time Academy Award winner, celebrated across the globe for his iconic, spine-chilling roles in Hollywood blockbusters like The Silence of the Lambs, is stepping away from the movie cameras to share a deeply personal, hidden passion with the world: his lifelong love for classical composition.

At 88 years old, Hopkins has partnered with major record label Decca, alongside the world-renowned Philharmonia Orchestra to bring his original musical works to life.

Hopkins’ album Life Is a Dream will be released on Aug. 21, and will feature a range of his original compositions crafted over the span of six decades.

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The veteran actor is fulfilling his lifelong dream (Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

While millions know him as a cinematic titan, Hopkins has actually been quietly playing the piano and composing intricate classical scores since he was a young boy growing up in Wales, long before he ever discovered his talent for acting.

The upcoming album will feature a stunning collection of symphonic pieces entirely composed by Hopkins himself, fully realized by a grand orchestral ensemble.

For the Hollywood veteran, releasing this music to the public is the culmination of a deeply private, lifelong artistic dream.

“Music was my first desire, my first wish. I’ve been composing music all my life,” the Hannibal actor said in a statement, reports The Guardian.

He added of his album, “Some of these pieces have lived with me for decades and I still find myself returning to them. My whole life is a dream. Signing with Decca [Classics] is the honor of a lifetime.”

This isn't the first time the beloved star has touched hearts on the internet with his musical talents. Hopkins has regularly gone viral on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where he frequently posts endearing, candid videos of himself playfully dancing around his house or passionately playing the piano for his beloved tabby cat, Niblo.

He even described music as his 'first love' long before he became acting royalty (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The announcement has sparked an outpouring of love and admiration from fans across social media, who are celebrating the legendary actor for continuing to explore his creativity well into his eighties.

"Anthony Hopkins releasing a classical album at 88 is the most beautiful thing I’ve heard all week," one fan wrote online.

Another added: "The man is a true renaissance artist. It is so deeply inspiring to see someone never stop creating."

By stepping up to the conductor’s podium, the legendary star is offering a powerful reminder to his millions of fans worldwide that it is truly never too late to pursue a passion, try something completely new, and share your art with the world.