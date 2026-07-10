Enola Holmes 3 star Millie Bobby Brown has looked back on her Stranger Things days, relaying a food anecdote from her time on set.

Appearing on Hot Ones with Sean Evans, the actress and producer discussed British dishes and admitted being very fond of a Brit delicacy that her Stranger Things co-stars didn’t quite fully understand.

Brown has recently reprised the role of private detective and Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister Enola in Netflix threequel Enola Holmes 3, alongside Louis Partridge. Reminiscing on her big break on Stranger Things, Brown talked about experiencing a culture clash with her mostly American co-stars, adding that she was ‘food-shamed’ on set of the streamer’s beloved sci-fi show.

“When I was on Stranger Things, I used to get food shamed a lot,” she said.

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“When I would go on, they’d be all American and they’d be like, ‘Mate, what the f**k are you eating?!’

"Because they were like, ‘It’s like you live in the 1800s and you found some like, specialty'.”

Millie Bobby Brown played Eleven on all five seasons of Stranger Things. (Netflix)

Brown’s delicacy of choice was a baked potato, aka 'jacket potato', with baked beans and cheese which she would bring to set wrapped in tin foil.

“It’s wrapped in tin foil and I would like, hide in a corner because they’d be like, ‘What is that?’ and I was just like, ‘It’s a jacket potato with beans and cheese. It’s nothing,’” she said.

“So they didn’t get it, but when I go on set in England, everybody’s like, ‘Having a jacket, lovely.’”

Brown might not have had the same issues on set for Enola Holmes 3. While the third Enola outing was filmed in Malta, where the majority of the film takes place, most of the cast and crew were British and probably shared the star’s love of jacket potatoes.

Released earlier this month, the film from Boiling Point and Adolescence director Philip Barantini sees Enola readying to tie the knot with Tewkesbury, played by Partridge. The couple’s wedding in Malta is halted when Dr Watson (Himesh Patel) informs Enola that her brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill), who was meant to be walking her down the aisle, has been missing.

Louis Partridge and Millie Bobby Brown reprised their roles for Enola Holmes 3. (Netflix)

As Enola was having doubts about becoming a Lady and giving up her name, she launches herself into a new investigation to find Sherlock as an old enemy returns.

Also starring in the movie are Helena Bonham Carter as Enola’s mum Eudoria, as well as Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hattie Morahan, David Sterne, and Jason Watkins, among others.

Enola Holmes 3 is streaming on Netflix.