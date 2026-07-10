Real Housewives star Jennifer Pedranti forces son into fire safety course after he sparked California blaze

Real Housewives of Orange County star Jennifer Pedranti has publicly broken her silence after rumors began swirling that her son was directly involved in starting a massive seven-acre brush fire in Southern California.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the 48-year-old reality star addressed the mounting local speculation surrounding Tuesday’s terrifying blaze in the hills of Ladera Ranch, California.

Pedranti confirmed that her son, along with several other local children, was responsible for sparking the inferno.

"I'd like to address rumors of my son's involvement in Tuesday's seven-acre blaze," Pedranti told her followers, confirming that she and her ex-husband, Will Pedranti, are taking the chaotic incident incredibly seriously.

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Issuing a direct apology to her former neighbors, she added: "This is a tough learning moment for our son and our family.”

Jennifer confirmed her son's involvement in the fire on Thursday (Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Newport Beach TV FEST)

The Orange County Fire Authority was forced to deploy emergency teams to fight the fast-moving brush fire as it tore through the dry hillsides, reports TMZ.

Miraculously, Pedranti confirmed that no one was injured in the chaos and no structural property damage was reported.

Praising the first responders who rushed to the scene, the Bravo star noted that the firefighters and local police were "amazing" and collectively "taught the boys a lesson they'll never forget."

While the reality star—who shares four sons, Harrison, Dawson, Greyson, and Dominic, and daughter Everleigh with her ex—did not clarify exactly which of her children was holding the matches, she promised her followers that major repercussions are happening behind closed doors.

She revealed that her son will be legally forced to complete a mandatory fire safety course alongside strict ‘consequences at home.’

Orange County Fire Authority firefighters work to extinguish flames and embers on a dry, grassy hillside (Jeff Antenore/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Why were no arrests made?

Law enforcement sources confirmed that no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

Authorities noted that because the individuals involved are minors and the fire didn't destroy any local homes or businesses, criminal charges are rarely filed, with the state opting for educational safety courses instead.

The short-lived blaze is just one of several to have gripped California in recent months, with increasingly high temperatures and a lack of rainfall making brush fires easy to spread with potentially life-threatening consequences.

Since January 1, 2026, California has recorded 3,215 wildfires statewide, which have collectively burned 85,665 acres according to CAL FIRE Statistics.

Several of these blazes occurred in Southern California, including the Volcano Fire in Riverside County, the Sandy Fire in Ventura County, and the Santa Rosa Island Fire in Santa Barbara County