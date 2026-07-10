Real Housewives star Jennifer Pedranti forces son into fire safety course after he sparked California blaze
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Real Housewives star Jennifer Pedranti forces son into fire safety course after he sparked California blaze

The RHOC star slammed her own son's behavior as 'unacceptable' and issued a public apology to furious neighbors

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Celebrity, California

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks