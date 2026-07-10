Emmy Award winner Kathy Griffin isn't holding back as she tells the internet to 'have it' as she launches her new, younger, boyfriend on Instagram.

The comedian, 65, launched her apparent new partner loud and proud on her Instagram feed, as they walked down the street holding hands in matching black outfits.

The Seinfeld star hasn't revealed anymore information about the blonde man as of yet, other than his age.

Addressing the 43-year age gap in the the cheeky caption, she penned: "He’s 22. Have at it, internet," [fire emoji].

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Of course, as you'd expect, the comments are filled to the brim, with a mix of positive, and negative messages.

One fan, who was loving the fact the comedian was living her best life, penned: "You only get one go around…have fun while you’re doing it!!!!"

A second echoed: "Get it girl!" with a third exclaiming: "Yessss queen!"





"Madonna did it, why can't you," said a fourth.

However, others weren't so supportive of the TV star's hard launch, with one writing: "Remember when you admitted the age gap in your last marriage was a bad idea lol."

It's not a first for Griffin, who has dated a number of men younger than her.

Her ex-husband, Randy Bick, was 18 years her junior. Griffin filed for divorce from her now ex husband in 2023, citing 'irreconcilable differences'.

The divorce was finalized in January 2025, and she later opened up about 'falling in love with a 23-year-old man,' in an essay for The Cut, although she said that was short lived due to the age-gap.

“I really was in love with him. He touched my heart," she wrote.

"He’s so young that he didn’t have this baggage. And I just knew that my baggage was gonna get in the way.”

Griffin's ex husband was 18 years younger than her (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

However, it looks like Griffin may have changed her mind, as she's back dating a man in his early 20s.

It's not known how long they've been together, but the star did 'soft launch' another man in May, captioning the post: “We’re insta official. Deal with it," in a post which has since been deleted.

It's not the only good news the star had to share with her 872k Instagram followers.

Shortly after, in a new post, the Suddenly Susan star revealed she would be a guest judge for Canada’s Drag Race: All Stars.

Alongside a number of pictures of herself on set, she penned: "yes gurrl, I’m one of the guest judges for the PREMIERE of Canada’s Drag Race: All Stars! I had a blast and best believe these ladies put in the werk!"







