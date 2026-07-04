A woman's horrifying final words have been revealed by her boyfriend after she was brutally attacked by an alligator in Florida which led to her death at 31.

Brittany Clark was paddling in the Econlockhatchee River on Sunday (June 28) in Florida with her boyfriend, Chance Allison, and her best friend, Jayden Hernandez, when tragedy struck.

The three had been hiking in the mountains before taking a dip in the water to cool off, but just moments later, Clark was struck by a deadly alligator that ripped both her arms from her body.

Chance was still trying to get her arms away from the alligator’s mouth when he called 911 for help, but she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

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Following the devastating encounter, her traumatized boyfriend has revealed the 'last things she said' to him before she passed away.

The 31-year-old was fatally attacked while swimming in the river, as her boyfriend desperately tried to free her. (Facebook)

Speaking with the New York Post, he said: "While we were waiting for emergency services to arrive Brittany just told me to make sure I took care of Hokie [her German Shepherd].

"I can’t recall anything else."

Chance noted that the 13-foot alligator crept up 'out of absolutely nowhere', as he added: "We were smiling and talking and then it was complete chaos."

In the devastating emergency call obtained by NBC News, her friend Hernandez can be heard saying: "OK, both her arms, both her arms, both her arms are off, like, basically.

"One of them is, like, very hanging on by a thread, and the other was off."

The alligator tragically ripped both arms from her body. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Her roommate previously said the trio had joked about there being an alligator in the shallow water.

Writing in a Facebook post earlier this week, she said: "There were air bubbles within our little triangle we made with our bodies in the water and I commented on how it might be a sneaky gator and Chance, Brittany’s boyfriend, swam right over it to show nothing was there, and nothing was there.

"Britt literally commented on how she thought he was gonna act like he got attacked and we just laughed because he would never do that because he’s an amazing person.

"And just a few minutes later my best friend got attacked."

She added that waiting for the emergency services 'felt like eternity', but noted that they actually waited 12 minutes.

Hernandez described Clark as 'one of the strongest, care-free, feral, hardworking, most loving, and selfless' she had ever known.