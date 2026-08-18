Rosie O'Donnell makes fresh swipe at Trump after bitter feud led her to leave the US
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Rosie O'Donnell makes fresh swipe at Trump after bitter feud led her to leave the US

The comedian is back in the US to guest host Jimmy Kimmel Live! after moving to Ireland

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images

Topics: US News, Celebrity, Jimmy Kimmel, Film and TV

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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