Rosie O'Donnell makes fresh swipe at Trump after bitter feud led her to leave the US

Rosie O'Donnell has wasted no time in taking a jab at Donald Trump in her debut as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The comedian had previously left the US after Trump won the 2024 election against Joe Biden, telling the audience that she had seen the plans for Project 2025, a far-right manifesto including plans for rollbacks on rights for the LGBTQ+ community, women, and ethnic minorities, among many other policies.

O'Donnell, who is a lesbian and whose child is non-binary, made the decision to leave the US and move to Ireland, saying in a TikTok video at the time: "It's been heartbreaking to see what's happening politically, and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know."

But now the comedian and talk show host has returned to the US to take over as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a week, and if her opening appearance is anything to go by, she's not pulling her punches.

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“If you thought the president hated Jimmy Kimmel Live! when it was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, buckle up, people,” she told the audience in her opening monologue on August 17.

O'Donnell hosting the show (Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)

She went on to speak about the world situation when she last hosted a talk show, The Rosie O’Donnell Show, some 24 years ago.

“I haven’t sat behind a desk on TV in almost 30 years and a lot has changed since the ‘90s,” she said, before making a humorous comparison with how things are now.

“Well, back then, there was a war in the Middle East. Climate change was ravaging our planet, we had a president who was embroiled in scandals. But today, everything is so chill.”

O'Donnell spoke about her time living in Ireland, saying: “I’ve been living in Ireland the last two years because of ‘Mango Mussolini’."

She explained: “I read that Project 2025 and said, ‘I’ve gotta get myself out of here.’ I decided to go to Ireland, a place where people are driven to drink regardless of who’s running their country."

Joking about how she handled the move with her child, she said: "I decided to move and I took my little then-11-year-old kid with me and I just said, ‘Whatever you do, don’t tell anyone. We don’t want a lot of press and a lot of paparazzi. So, please don’t tell anyone'.”

O'Donnell wasted no time in throwing barbs at Trump. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

She added: “They’re a pretty smart kid, they got it. They said, ‘Don’t worry, I won’t,’ and then went to school and proceeded to tell their entire class [they were moving to another country] because ‘the President of the United States hates my mother. But, in all fairness, I believe my mother hates him more'.”

O'Donnell then sent her love to 'the people of Ireland', calling them 'the kindest people I’ve ever met' and promising them that 'I’ll be home soon'.

The comedian then addressed the elephant in the room, alluding to Trump by quipping: "Right now, he’s in the White House crying because I haven’t mentioned him."

Trump is known to respond personally when comedians make jokes about him, frequently taking to social media to post furious responses.

O'Donnell has dismissed rumors saying that she is taking over hosting for good.

Kimmel previously said he'd personally requested that O'Donnell step in, calling it a 'special treat for our commander-in-chief', and adding: “All I ask in return, Mr. President, is that you don’t do anything stupid while I’m gone.”