Netflix issues response after Tyra Banks sues over ‘America’s Next Top Model' documentary
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Netflix issues response after Tyra Banks sues over ‘America’s Next Top Model' documentary

The model's lawyer says the streamer is 'hiding' unedited footage from America's Next Top Model

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Netflix

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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