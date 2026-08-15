Pixar reveals Incredibles 3 release date and new details

Pixar has revealed the release date of the highly anticipated Incredibles 3, along with what fans can expect from the third instalment of the super hero movie franchise.

At the 2026 D23 expo in Anaheim, California, on Friday (August 14), Pixar announced that Incredibles 3 will be dropping in theatres in the summer of 2028.

Alan Bergman, the lead of Disney’s filmmaking studios, gave fans at the Disney event a sneak peak into what they can expect of the third movie, revealing how a Super Hero League will be introduced in a world that is now open to super heroes.

But this time around, it's Violet and Dash who'll be the main focus.

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The kids are growing up and want to step out on their own to be ‘real supers’, which sees them sneaking out at night to protect the city.

Of course, Mr and Mrs Incredible will be keeping a close eye on their children, all the while Jack Jack's powers continue to grow out of control. And it wouldn't be an Incredibles flick without a villain.

As Bob graples with his own relevance in the world of supers, he and his family will face off against a new super villain.

The exciting announcement gave fans a glimpse of what to expect (Emily Puckering)

Incredibles 3 is set to explore the fallout of superheroes officially regaining their legal status following the events of the 2018 sequel.

In Incredibles 2, the Parr family’s botched battle with the Underminer (John Ratzenberger) initially forces them straight back into hiding.

However, after taking down the mind-controlling villain Screenslaver (Catherine Keener), the heroic family successfully restores public trust—and the law—in favor of Supers once again.

Teasing fans with a glimpse of what to expect, Pixar also dropped a piece of ominous concept art, which hints at exciting things unfolding in the latest instalment of the hit franchise.

Pete Docter, Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer, also teased that legalizing heroes doesn't necessarily mean plain sailing for the Parrs.

“Just because supers are legal again, doesn’t mean superheroes are all good,” Docter warned. “They will face off against a supervillain more powerful than the entire family.”

Since bursting onto screens back in 2004, The Incredibles has grown into a multi-billion-dollar cultural juggernaut, inspiring theme park attractions, video games, spin-off shorts, and a loyal multi-generational fanbase.

The original film centered on Bob Parr (Craig T. Nelson) struggling through mundane suburban retirement with wife Helen (Holly Hunter) before being covertly lured back into vigilante work. Its 2018 follow-up flipped the script by putting Elastigirl at the forefront of a high-tech legal campaign that ultimately uncovered a sinister conspiracy.

Now, with Incredibles 3 slated for summer 2028, the stage is set for Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack to step out of their parents' shadow and lead the charge.











