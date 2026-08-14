Former Liar Liar child star shares honest reason he stepped away from acting
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Former Liar Liar child star shares honest reason he stepped away from acting

Justin Cooper went from starring alongside Jim Carrey to building a completely different career

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Netflix

Topics: Nostalgia, Film and TV

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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