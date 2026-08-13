All That star Christy Knowings dies from an asthma attack aged 46

Christy Knowings has died following an asthma attack that lead to drain damage, her family say.

A family member spoke to TMZ and said that the Nickelodeon star was hospitalized on Friday after the attack and placed on life support.

According to the news outlet the All That favorite remained on life support for a few days before her loved ones made the heartbreaking decision to take her off it.

She's said to have died in a hospital in Los Angeles.

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UNILAD have approached Knowings' manager for comment.

Knowings starred in All That – which was described as a Saturday Night Live for Nickelodeon viewers – in 1997 alongside the likes of Amanda Bynes, Kel Mitchell, and Kenan Thompson.

The show ended in October 2005 after ten seasons.

Christy Knowings found fame on kids TV (Nickelodeon)

As well as All That, she landed a gig on Rosie O'Donnell's comedy pilot And Now This!.

She also featured on three episodes of Sesame Street with her twin brother.

In the weeks leading up to her death, Knowings shared on Instagram that she was to be honored by Black Beat Magazine.

She penned on Instagram in June: "Honored to be featured as a Special Guest during the Black Beat Magazine Relaunch & BET Weekend Celebration.

"Looking forward to celebrating culture, music, and entertainment. See you June 28!"

People have been paying tributes to the 46-year-old in the wake of the news of her death.

Someone wrote on Twitter: "Oh No!!! This is unexpected. May she Rest in Peace."

"Omg that’s so sad," said someone else, as a third added: "46 is way too young. Rest in peace, Christy. Sending love to her family, friends, and everyone who grew up watching her."

"Rest in peace, Christy. Thank you for the laughs on All That. Your energy and characters will always be remembered," penned a different person.

Another Twitter user said that Knowings 'leaves a lasting legacy in kids tv'.

Knowings, pictured in 2017, was 46 years old at the time of her passing (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Tragically Knowings is the second All That alum to have died this year. In January Kiana Underwood was killed in a hit-and-run.

She was just 33 years old.

The incident was in the Brownville section of Brooklyn and happened shortly before 7am on January 16.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].