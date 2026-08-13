All That star Christy Knowings dies from an asthma attack aged 46
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All That star Christy Knowings dies from an asthma attack aged 46

The actress was also known for starring on Sesame Street

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: Nickelodeon, News, Celebrity

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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