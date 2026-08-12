The Office US star Jenna Fischer sends message to Lucy Davis after her incurable cancer diagnosis

Jenna Fischer has reached out to Lucy Davis after the The Office UK actor revealed she is living with incurable stage 4 breast cancer.

Davis, 53, announced the diagnosis in an Instagram post, explaining that the cancer has spread to her bones and that she has been keeping the news private for around 18 months.

Fischer, who played receptionist Pam Beesly in the US version of The Office, responded directly to Davis' post with a message of support, writing: 'Beautiful post. Love you lots.'

Davis is best known to fans as Dawn Tinsley, the receptionist at Wernham Hogg in the original British series, where she starred alongside Ricky Gervais, Martin Freeman and Mackenzie Crook.

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Lucy is best known for playing Dawn Tinsley in the original UK version of the Office, which ran from 2001 to 2003 (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Comic Con)

What has Lucy Davis said about her breast cancer diagnosis?

In her Instagram statement, Davis said doctors found the cancer in her spine, right hip and ribs. She described the disease as incurable and said chemotherapy was no longer an option.

She also revealed that the initial sign was not an obvious lump, but a small area of hardness in her breast.

Davis said she nearly chose not to have it investigated, and has since urged people to get unusual changes checked rather than dismissing them.

The actor also spoke candidly about the physical impact of the disease, saying that pain can make standing and walking difficult and that she sometimes needs to use a wheelchair.

Despite this, Davis said she wants to approach the time she has left on her own terms and has found humor particularly important throughout her illness.

She asked those close to her not to treat her differently because she is unwell, explaining that she would rather continue being treated like herself.





What did Jenna Fischer say to Lucy Davis?

Fischer also picked up on Davis' comments about continuing to work while living with cancer.

“Let’s spread that message far and wide!” Fischer wrote, adding that working can be a source of comfort.

The message carries particular resonance because Fischer revealed in 2024 that she had previously been diagnosed with stage 1 triple-positive breast cancer.

At the time, she said she had undergone surgery, chemotherapy and radiation treatment before later announcing that she was cancer-free.

Davis has also appeared in films including Shaun of the Dead and played Aunt Hilda in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The actor is the daughter of British comedian Jasper Carrott.

Before her acting career took off, she underwent a kidney transplant in 1997 after being diagnosed with kidney failure, with her mother donating the kidney.

Since announcing her diagnosis, Davis has received an outpouring of messages from fans and fellow public figures.

Her latest post ended with a message to others facing cancer, saying that the disease demands a great deal physically and mentally, but that people should approach their own experience in whatever way feels right for them.