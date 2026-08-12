The Office US star Jenna Fischer sends message to Lucy Davis after her incurable cancer diagnosis
Home>Film & TV

The Office US star Jenna Fischer sends message to Lucy Davis after her incurable cancer diagnosis

The actors played versions of the same character, and Fischer has also battled breast cancer herself

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: jenna-fischer-lucy-davis-cancer

Topics: The Office, Entertainment, Breast cancer

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Choose your content: