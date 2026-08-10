Harry Potter star reveals what she really thinks of JK Rowling controversy after being urged to walk away from series
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Harry Potter star reveals what she really thinks of JK Rowling controversy after being urged to walk away from series

She's not the only new cast member to speak out about the author

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Sky

Topics: Harry Potter, JK Rowling, Celebrity, Film and TV, LGBTQ

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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