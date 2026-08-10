Strict rule Scott Eastwood says dad Clint expects every actor to follow on his set
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Strict rule Scott Eastwood says dad Clint expects every actor to follow on his set

There's one particularly 'legendary story' which saw Clint's expectation put to the test by Kevin Costner

Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck

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Topics: Film and TV, Hollywood, Entertainment

Poppy Bilderbeck
Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck is a freelance journalist with words in Daily Express, Cosmopolitan UK, LADbible, UNILAD and Tyla. She is a former Senior Journalist at LADbible Group. She graduated from The University of Manchester in 2021 with a First in English Literature and Drama, where alongside her studies she was Editor-in-Chief of The Tab Manchester. Poppy is most comfortable when chatting about all things mental health, is proving a drama degree is far from useless by watching and reviewing as many TV shows and films as possible.

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