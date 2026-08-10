Strict rule Scott Eastwood says dad Clint expects every actor to follow on his set

Scott Eastwood has opened up about what he's learned about the film industry as a result of dad Clint.

The Lucky Strike actor has opened up about his relationship with his dad, advice he received about the acting industry from him, alongside revealing one particular belief the Unforgiven director holds when it comes to actors working on a set.

Being Clint's son, Scott got to go and visit sets a lot on summer holidays and got an insight into how his dad worked but also how actors worked on his film sets too.

In an interview for August 3's podcast episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Scott noted his dad is 'very calm and even keeled and doesn't raise his voice ever' on set.

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Although, Scott revealed he 'heard a legendary story' about his dad and Kevin Costner when they worked together on A Perfect World which certainly tested Clint's patience.

Kevin Costner and Clint Eastwood on set of A Perfect World (Murray Close/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

Clint Eastwood's big no-no when working on a movie

"Kevin Costner, sort of going through maybe the Kevin Costner rise to fame and maybe got a big ego..." Scott said. "Apparently Kevin wouldn't come out of his trailer for some reason."

And this didn't sit too well with Clint who 'doesn't do trailers and things,' Scott revealed.

Clint's perspective? "He's like 'Just be on set. You want to learn how to make movies? You want to learn how to do this? You stay here with everybody else and you make the damn movie'."

So what happened with Costner?

Well, Scott explained his dad simply told production to send Kevin home, despite him being in the scene.

"I think the next day he was on set, ready to go," Scott joked.

Later on in the podcast episode, Scott reflected there's 'a lot of insecurity that comes with acting sometimes'.

"Because they're so insecure about their performance or what they're doing that then they overcompensate with this like confidence or fake bravado and it's an ugly cycle because you're like: 'Hey man, just me nice and cool'."

And that's not the only lesson Scott learnt from his dad too.

Scott grew up getting to go onto film sets because of his dad Clint (Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Scott revealed he's 'never felt like [he] fit in' in the acting industry and 'still' doesn't.

While he 'loves the act of storytelling' - whether the acting or 'being a part of creative process' - he isn't as into 'intellectualizing about it [or] having long talks about acting'.

"That doesn't mean I don't put in reps in the gym," he noted, before sharing his dad shares a similar perspective.

He continued: "My dad was never one to intellectualize about it. He was like: 'Just go tell the truth, man. Figure it out. Come prepared. Do the job. get the hell out. There's other things outside the industry that are interesting'. "

Indeed, doing the job is something Scott focused on in his bid to 'understand if [he] could make' his acting career work and do it on his own.

"You start working, you start taking acting classes, you take improv classes like the Groundlings and things and then you start auditioning like a madman," he reflected. "[...] And then you start working and you realise it's more about doing the work and living in a hotel room across the globe and it doesn't really matter at the end of the day. You've got to do the work."