Wildest House of the Dragon moments from Season 3 including disturbing mother and son scene

The wildest scenes from House of the Dragon Season three have left viewers utterly stunned over summer, with one particularly disturbing mother and son scene raising more than a few eyebrows ahead of the finale.

If there’s one thing House of the Dragon has taught us, it’s that you should probably never get too comfortable - because just when you think things can’t possibly get any more unhinged, Westeros somehow finds a way.

Season three has now officially wrapped, and safe to say, it’s been another seriously chaotic ride for the Targaryens.

Plenty of scenes left viewers staring at their screens wondering if they’d really just witnessed that - including that disturbing moment between Aemond and his mother Alicent.

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In the scene, Aemond is surprised to see his mother, and following an embrace filled with words of encouragement and regret from Alicent, the pair begin kissing.

But this time, it goes far beyond a brief peck, with the moment escalating into an intimate encounter on the bed.

After a few deeply uncomfortable seconds, however, Alicent suddenly transforms into Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin), who is on top of Aemond and tells him: "In this moment, I will give you a son, Aemond."

The scene raised many an eyebrow among viewers. (HBO)

But in true House of the Dragon style, it's not the only wild moment we've seen this season.

Fake Daeron Targaryen

After Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) captures King's Landing, Daemon is sent to confront Ormund Hightower (James Norton) and demand he hand over Prince Daeron.

Ormund appears to comply, presenting Daemon with a silver-haired boy. But when Alicent sees him, she immediately knows something is wrong - the child isn't her son.

It is revealed that the boy's hair was dyed and he was forced to pose as Daeron, while the real prince remains hidden with the Hightowers.

Rhaena claims Sheepstealer

Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell) has spent much of this series feeling like the odd one out because she hasn't bonded with a dragon - we've all been there.

And while that changes when she finds the wild dragon Sheepstealer in the Vale, her exciting victory soon turns tragic.

Viewers have been left open-mouthed numerous times this season. (HBO)

Rhaena struggles to control Sheepstealer during the Battle of the Gullet, leaving Jacaerys (Harry Collett), Rhaenyra's eldest son, exposed. He is then tragically killed, turning what should have been her biggest triumph into one of the season's most heartbreaking moments.

Daemon and Rhaenyra's sexual escapade

While it didn't happen in season three, it's still one of the franchise's most shocking moments.

Incest is hardly unusual in the Game of Thrones universe, particularly among the Targaryens, but that doesn't make Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra's (Millie Alcock) relationship any less shocking.

After returning from the Stepstones, Daemon sneaks Rhaenyra out of the Red Keep and takes her into the streets of King's Landing. Their night eventually leads them to a brothel, where their relationship takes a more intimate turn.

Given that Daemon is Rhaenyra's uncle and she is still a teenager, the scene was certainly an uncomfortable one among viewers.