House of the Dragon star says wild mom and son scene was 'just another day at the office'
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House of the Dragon star says wild mom and son scene was 'just another day at the office'

It's not the first time fans have been left open-mouthed during scenes between Aemond and Alicent this season

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: HBO

Topics: House Of The Dragon, HBO, Film and TV

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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