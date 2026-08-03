Sean Astin reveals Bob Newby was originally meant to die way earlier in Stranger Things
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Sean Astin reveals Bob Newby was originally meant to die way earlier in Stranger Things

The beloved actor opened up about how his performance forced the Duffer Brothers to completely rewrite his tragic Season 2 exit

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Netflix

Topics: Netflix, Stranger Things, Film and TV

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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