Sean Astin reveals Bob Newby was originally meant to die way earlier in Stranger Things

Stranger Things has delivered its fair share of heart-wrenching character exits over the years, but few hit fans quite as hard as the tragic death of Bob Newby in Season 2.

The lovable, puzzle-solving RadioShack manager—affectionately dubbed "Bob the Brain"—won over millions as he tried his best to step up as a father figure for Will and Jonathan while winning the heart of Winona Ryder’s Joyce Byers. However, actor Sean Astin has now revealed that Bob was never actually meant to survive anywhere near as long as he did.

Speaking in a new interview with The Guardian, the 55-year-old Hollywood veteran opened up about joining the mega-hit Netflix sci-fi series, admitting that creators Matt and Ross Duffer originally slated his character for a swift, early demise in the writers' room.

“In the original scripts, Bob wasn't supposed to make it past the first few episodes,” Astin shared. “He was originally written as a short-term character whose tragic death early on was just meant to be a narrative catalyst to push Joyce’s story forward. But as we started shooting, the Duffers saw the warmth in the dynamic between Bob, Joyce, and the kids, and they just couldn't bring themselves to pull the trigger that early.”

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Astin’s endearing, wholesome performance quickly turned Bob into an off-screen and on-screen favorite among the cast, crew, and production team.

Sean Astin has revealed that his Stranger Things character Bob originally had another fate planned (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Recognizing how deeply audiences would connect with the character, the Duffer Brothers continuously pushed back his death scene across multiple script revisions.

Instead of an early, off-screen demise, they crafted an epic finale sequence set inside the locked-down Hawkins Lab.

In one of the show's most tense moments, Bob uses his technical expertise to override the facility’s security systems, single-handedly enabling Joyce, Hopper, and the kids to escape—only to be brutally mauled by Demodogs just steps away from safety.

“People still come up to me in public genuinely upset about those Demodogs,” Astin laughed. “To play a character that brought so much genuine heart and light to such a dark story—and to go out in a blaze of glory like a total hero—is something I will always be immensely proud of.”

For Astin, who famously played the fiercely loyal Samwise Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Mikey Walsh in 80s classic The Goonies, taking on the role of Hawkins' unsung hero felt like a natural fit in a career built on playing fiercely devoted companions.

Sean's character Bob met a heartbreaking end on the show (Netflix)

While many actors worry about being typecast into specific tropes, Astin admitted that reaching his 50s has given him total peace with being remembered as pop culture's ultimate moral compass.

“Earlier in my career, you spend time worrying about versatility and trying to prove you can play every type of role,” Astin reflected.

“But as you get older, you realize what a rare gift it is to be associated with characters who represent loyalty, courage, and unconditional kindness. If people remember me as the guy who always had your back, I’ve done my job.”

With the fifth and final season of Stranger Things having now reached it's epic conclusion, Bob Newby's heroic sacrifice remains universally remembered as one of the most defining and emotional turning points in the entire franchise.







