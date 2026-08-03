Scott Eastwood claims Brad Pitt had to break up an 'incident' with 'tormented' Shia LaBeouf on Fury set

Scott Eastwood has recently revisited the intense atmosphere behind the 2014 war film Fury, offering a fresh account of what it was like working alongside Shia LaBeouf.

The Second World War drama followed a Sherman tank crew led by Brad Pitt’s battle-worn commander Don ‘Wardaddy’ Collier, with Eastwood, LaBeouf, Jon Bernthal, Michael Peña, and Logan Lerman also joining the cast.

Director David Ayer wanted the group to build a convincing sense of brotherhood before cameras started rolling, with Eastwood saying the actors boxed one another during rehearsals.

However, the Fast X star admitted LaBeouf’s commitment to the role left him wary before their disagreement even began.

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During a new podcast interview looking back in detail at his time on Fury, Eastwood has now claimed Pitt was forced to step between the pair after a tense encounter threatened to become physical.

Speaking on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Eastwood recalled that LaBeouf had pulled out one of his teeth and cut himself for the role.

Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf and Scott Eastwood starred together in Fury (Columbia Pictures)

He said: “I remember thinking, ‘Okay, this guy’s crazy. I’m just going to keep clear from this guy'.”

The disagreement reportedly came when Eastwood’s character spat tobacco onto the tank, something that was written into the script.

According to Eastwood, LaBeouf objected to the action and confronted him.

He said: “One day, he was having an episode and, you know, thought that I shouldn’t be spitting tobacco on the tank…which was in the script.”

Eastwood said he eventually lost patience and warned LaBeouf: “Hey, f**k you. Stop pulling your s**t... I’m going to whoop your ass.”

He recalled LaBeouf then ‘got, you know, froggy’ before others stepped in, with Pitt helping to break up what Eastwood described as a tense moment.

The actor claimed the confrontation happened around halfway through the film's production and suggested it was not an isolated example of friction involving LaBeouf.

He said: “Everyone had moments with Shia that were, I think at one point going to come to blows or not.”

Brad Pitt previously admitted the scripted tank scene incident with Eastwood was a major misunderstanding (Amy Sussman/Staff/Getty Images)

Despite criticising the behaviour, Eastwood also acknowledged the complicated reality of working with performers whose methods produce powerful results.

He described LaBeouf as ‘clearly tormented’, but later conceded that his co-star’s performance was ‘magnetic’.

Eastwood stressed that impressive acting does not excuse making a workplace uncomfortable. He said: “Bad behavior is bad behavior…It’s like, this is a place of work.”

He added: “People deserve to be respected. Doesn’t matter if you’re picking up a piece of trash or if you’re saying the lines or if you’re holding the camera.”

Pitt previously recalled that both he and LaBeouf initially believed Eastwood was disrespecting the tank, only to discover the spitting had been scripted.

The misunderstanding only became clear once the cast checked the script.

Pitt said: “He was just doing as instructed in the script! So we were the k**bs in the end.”