Scott Eastwood claims Brad Pitt had to break up an 'incident' with 'tormented' Shia LaBeouf on Fury set
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Scott Eastwood claims Brad Pitt had to break up an 'incident' with 'tormented' Shia LaBeouf on Fury set

Eastwood says LaBeouf’s extreme Fury commitment left the cast dealing with a more volatile work environment.

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Shia LaBeouf, Film and TV, US News, Brad Pitt

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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